Gwyneth Paltrow gives the best family advice to Kourtney Kardashian

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving Kourtney Kardashian some helpful advice now that she took the next step in her relationship with Travis Barker during a romantic wedding in Italy, sharing her experience on managing a blended family.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star makes a special appeareance on the latest episode of The Kardashians, and while the actress seems to be visiting for business, Gwyneth asks Kourtney about her current living situation, to which the reality star responds that they have been together “a year and four months.”

“My husband and I did not live together until we’d been married for a year,” Gwyneth explained to Kourtney, adding that the reason for their decision involved their kids.

“It’s hard in a way, you know, the step-parenting thing,” Gwyneth continued, referring to her previous relationship, “That second marriage is like, it’s so beautiful. It’s such a good opportunity to do it.”

The Goop founder and the reality star teamed for a special collaboration which they discuss during the episode, joining forces to launch the unique ‘This Smells Like My Pooshy’ candle, and fans of the brand can expect top notes of geranium, green pepper, and timur berry, honeysuckle, and vetiver and oakmoss base notes.

Kourtney described Gwyneth’s story as “really inspiring” and showed her appreciation for her advice, with Travis sharing 16-year-old daughter Alabama and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana from his marriage to ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney is also known for her past relationship with Scott Disick. The former couple share 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign.