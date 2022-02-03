Dakota Johnson is in talks to play ‘Madame Web’ a superhero in Spider-Man Universe

Dakota Johnson has been tapped to play a superhero. According to Deadline, the actress was contacted by Sony to star in Madame Web, making her the first female superhero of the franchise and someone who could potentially act opposite Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

©GettyImages



Dakota Johnson at the 2021 Gotham Awards

Madame Web will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, with a script written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The character of Madame Web has different iterations. She is a mutant with clairvoyant powers, who is at times depicted as an elderly woman with a condition called myasthenia gravis. Due to this, her body is on life support, with the wiring that connects her to the machines looking like spider webs. She has also been depicted as Julia Carpenter, a younger woman who earns the powers of Madame Web and loses her sight in exchange. The film would likely craft a new role for Johnson, using different aspects of Madame Web’s mythology.

Sony is hard at work at developing its universe of superhero films, having an impressive 2021 with the releases of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The former made over 500 million worlwide while the latter was the biggest film of the year, earning 1.7 billion.

©GettyImages



Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson.

Dakota Johnson has also had an impressive year. In terms of her career, she starred in the film The Lost Daughter, with it and her performance earning rave reviews. In 2022, she premiered two films at Sundance Film Festival: Am I Ok? and Cha Cha Real Smooth, both of which she starred and produced.

When it comes to her personal life, Johnson comes from a very prominent entertainment family, being the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and the half-sister of Stella Banderas. Johnson was recently a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she talked about her mom and how much she embarasses her on a regular basis. “My mom is the most amazing person, but she embarrasses me in front of a lot of people,” she said. Celebrities, they’re just like us.