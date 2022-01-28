Stella Banderas looks ready for fashion week in a chic Dior look

Stella Banderas is ready for fashion week and ready to make some power moves. The daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week and looked chic and professional in a red Dior blazer with a matching mini skirt. The 25-year-old kept warm with a black turtle neck added a dainty necklace and finished the look with a white purse.





Once inside the fashion show she sat in the front row with actress Nadia Tereszkiewicz, fashion model and relative of the British royal family Lady Amelia Windsor, and French model Camille Rowe.

Stella had her first modeling campaign last year in March for the regenerated nylon brand 101p100 and has since collaborated with Elle Spain and Vogue Spain. She also created “Lightbound,” a health and beauty company. Her first drop was “Alma,” a genderless, handcrafted fragrance oil.

The young artist is proving to be multi-talented and is also a great photographer. Earlier this month she shared beautiful back and white photos behind the scenes of rehearsals for her father‘s musical at Teatro del Soho in Malaga. Antonio is directing Company along with Aurora Rosales and the show runs from November 2021-March 2022. The first photo in the gallery showed Antonio looking focused and the proud father commented, “One of the best times of my Life photographed by my daughter. A win win.”