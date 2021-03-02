Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter supports best friend fashion brand wearing a crop top

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter, Stella Banderas, is a grown-up now, and she is showing her sexiest side while supporting her best friend fashion brand. The 24-year-old Marbella native took Instagram to share a rare photo of her wearing a printed crop top and classic blue jeans.

Banderas posed in a graphic comic strip short-sleeved crop top, natural makeup, and minimal accessories. “Shop my best friend’s @lineofone before it’s gone 🛍💫💖,” the caption read.

Banderas received hundreds of compliments, including a message from her mom. “Beauty!!! ❤️❤️❤️” she gushed. “Stella, you are wonderful! 😍😍” another person wrote.

Banderas rarely posts on social media; however, recently, she said on Instagram that she would be launching a fragrance. “Welcome to @lightboundbystella ✨ Been working on my perfume for almost two years now and it’ll finally be ready in a few months,” she wrote.

Her perfume is described as a “handcrafted creations for the soul, body, and earth” and would be available soon. “The soul, Lightbound’s first fragrance, is an inspired mix of memories and scents of Easter, the ritual of burning incense at home and smelling the vanilla extract while you cook a dessert,” says in the official account of the brand.

“As a writer, perfumer, naturalist and practitioner of yoga and reiki I wanted to create a space where I could combine all these interests and offer ways to find the balance of the soul, body and earth,” she explained.

In addition, she admits that since she was little, she has always collected perfumes. “My love for fragrances, the ritual they represent, the power it has to bring you back to earth, inspired me to create my own. In the last two years I have been working to create a sustainable and handmade perfume,” she continued.

Stella is also the sister of actress Dakota Johnson. Despite her famous family, it seems she doesn’t want to follow their steps. “I could completely forget myself for several years until I finished high school and went to college in a different city, and the first sentence that everyone said to me was: “Your father? Is he Antonio Banderas?” she told Vanity Fair. “Or the whispers behind me were: “Her mother is Melanie Griffith!”



Stella Banderas (L) and Dakota Johnson are seen in Tribeca.

However, she does have a lot in common with her dad. “When I decide to make a potato omelet at my house in Los Angeles or when I use FaceTime with my father, and I can see a piece of Marbella on my mobile wallpaper, I remember my childhood at the beach,” she commented.

