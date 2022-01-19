Dakota Johnson says she ‘lost [her] s***’ after meeting Spice Girl Mel C

Celebrities, they’re just like us--they also get starstruck from time to time. So, even though we know Dakota Johnson to be cool, calm, and collected, not every star she’s encountered has left her unphased.

In a new interview with fellow actor Andrew Garfield for Vanity Fair, the 50 Shades of Grey star recalls meeting the Spice Girls‘ Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, admitting that she couldn’t help but freak out a little bit.

“I met Mel C the other night. And I played it so cool,” Johnson said of meeting Sporty Spice. “And she was so awesome and she was wearing, of course, this tracksuit.”

She continued, “And then afterwards I lost my s*** and she left the room and I was so weird.”

Luckily, Mel C didn’t think the encounter was so awkward and wanted to keep in contact, according to Johnson, who added: “Now we’re texting.”

It’s safe to say the 32-year-old speaks for a lot of people her age when she admits meeting a Spice Girl was a total fangirl moment. Luckily for those lifelong fans, there could be more chances to see the beloved girl group perform in the future.

Chisholm recently teased another potential reunion tour for the group during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. During their conversation, the singer assured her followers that she’s “constantly” in communication with Melanie “Mel B” Brown, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton about getting the girl group back together.

“I really hope so,” Chisholm said of a reunion. “We’re talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows in the U.K. islands two years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time.”

“But we’ve got to come back,” she continued. “Because we love the U.S. Our fans here are amazing.”