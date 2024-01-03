Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma attend Kate Hudson’s first concert

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma attended Kate Hudson’s first ever concert. The two were photographed making their way to the venue in Aspen in late December, with both dressed up for the occasion and appropriately for the cold weather.

©GrosbyGroup



Salma Hayek in Aspen

Hayek wore a dark green and furry coat that she matched with dark pants, boots, a green shirt underneath and a furry purse. She rounded out the look with a high bun and some hoop earrings. In the case of Valentina, she wore a long coat that she paired with shorts or a skirt, and some boots. She wore her hair long and loose and was photographed exiting the venue.

Kate Hudson discussed her performance on social media, sharing some photos and videos of the event. In it, she performed covers of some of her favorite songs, including Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night Away,” featured on the “Barbie” soundtrack. She discussed her nerves regarding performing in front of an audience, revealing that she normally performs on her own. "It's interesting in an intimate space because you're all staring at me. I'm used to my living room where no one is staring at me. Let's do it,” she said with a laugh.

More about Kate Hudson’s performance

In her post’s caption, Hudson made it clear that singing was one of her New Year’s resolution. "Well, on the eve of a new year I say bring on 2024! I vow to sing and play and love and sing and love some more! Life is too short to not lean in to the things you love. Art art and more art. Entertainment and places and outlets we can lose ourselves in. We need it and I’m here for it," she wrote.

"So here’s to looking forward and not backward. Love you all and hope you join me on this adventure cause a winds a blowing and I’m going with it. HAPPY NEW YEARS EVE! Please be safe and loving to all,” she said, providing a shout out to the venue, called the Hotel Jerome Auberge. Hudson has been planning to record a record since 2022, when she shared some photos of herself in a recording studio. We should expect some music from her in the near future.