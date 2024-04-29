Hailey Bieber addresses Justin Bieber’s crying photos

Over the past month, Hailey Bieber has been reassuring fans and letting them know that her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber is doing better than ever. The pair, who married in 2018, have been faced with various rumors and theories that claim the two are going through a rough patch. Recently, Justin shared various photos on Instagram including a selfie where he’s seen crying.

Hailey showed her support by adding a like and dropping a comment.

Justin’s post is made up of various images taken over the past couple of weeks. It shows him singing and performing while wearing his clothing brand “Drew,” while also crying. His tears are seen on a selfie where he’s seen wearing a lime green bucket hat and a cream colored sweater.

Justin shared the post with no caption, but Hailey’s comments is one of the first in the post, reading “a pretty crier.” She also added an emoji that shows a face with its lips zipped.

Rumors of a rough patch began swirling earlier this year, after the couple celebrated their fifth anniversary. Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, reposted a call for prayers for Hailey and Justin, sparking the confusion of many viewers.

Hailey quickly turned to Instagram to share that most rumors that surrounded them are not true. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber

Sources claim Justin and Hailey are supporting each other through the rumors

Sources near to the couple claim the two have turned to each other for support in order to deal with the stressful nature of the rumors. “Justin and Hailey are continuing to support each other and help one another get through more difficult times as they always have,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. “They are making an effort to do things that will help them create a bigger and brighter future.”