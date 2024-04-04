Justin and Hailey Bieber divorce rumors: What is their relationship status?

The public often scrutinizes and speculates about celebrity relationships. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are no strangers to this reality. Despite the persistent chatter and whispers of doubt surrounding them, the couple remains unfazed.

Justin and Hailey, who got married in 2018, have become known for their captivating love story, which has been documented across various social media platforms and tabloids. Despite facing ups and downs, triumphs, and tribulations, they have remained committed to each other. Recent rumors about their relationship being in trouble were quickly dispelled by insiders close to the couple.

A source told PEOPLE that Justin and Hailey are “doing really well” and that divorce is not on the cards for them, ending all speculation about their relationship status.

Hailey took to social media in March to address the swirling rumors directly, shutting down the conjecture with a blunt post on her Instagram Story. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…,” she wrote. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

This candid response from Hailey came amidst a wave of speculation fueled by her father, Stephen Baldwin, who shared a post from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, requesting prayers for the couple. While the intention behind the post remains unclear, it served as kindling for the rumor mill, igniting fresh speculation about the state of Justin and Hailey’s relationship.

Instead of allowing external noise to influence them, Justin and Hailey focus on their love and commitment to each other.