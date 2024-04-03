Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married her husband in 2022

Anya Taylor Joy is celebrating her wedding anniversary. On an Instagram post, Taylor Joy revealed that she and her husband Malcolm McRae married in April Fool’s Day in 2022. Initially, it was thought that the couple had married in October of last year, when they hosted a celebration with friends and family.

Taylor Joy shared the post on Instagram, sharing some photos of the special date, which included guests like Cara Delevinge and photographer Sebastian Faena. Photos of the celebration showed Taylor Joy and McRae dressed up elegantly, with her wearing an off white Dior dress with the design of a bird in the chest. McRae wore a tuxedo and was captured smiling and having a good time alongside his wife. Lastly, Taylor Joy shared a video of their wedding cakes, designed in the shapes of realistic looking hearts.

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever,” she captioned the post. “Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest. N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat.”

McRae also commemorated the occasion with his own Instagram post, writing, "I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful."

Anya Taylor Joy and Malcolm McRae at the Golden Globes

Taylor Joy and McRae’s relationship

Taylor Joy and McRae made their red carpet debut in March 2022, but their romance first dates to May 2021, when they were spotted in New York kissing. They confirmed their relationship in October of that year, with McRae sharing a post of the two holding hands and smiling at a window. "Oof supremely happy," he captioned the post.