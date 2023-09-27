Anya Taylor-Joy introduces her husband to Jenna Ortega and Rosalia at Paris Fashion Week: ‘Mi marido’

Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed her marriage to romantic partner Malcolm McRae. The Argentinian star is known for keeping her personal life private, including her love life. However, following rumors about her relationship status and a secret wedding with her then-boyfriend, it seems like she has finally confirmed the news during Paris Fashion Week.

The Hollywood star recently attended the Christian Dior Ready To Wear Spring 2024 fashion show with Malcolm and shared a sweet moment with Rosalia and Jenna Ortega, who were sitting front row next to her. Anya shared a casual conversation in Spanish with the two stars, and proudly introduced her husband, who was sitting behind her.

©GettyImages



Rachel Zegler, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jenna Ortega, Rosalia and Jennifer Lawrence.

“Este es mi marido,” Anya said to the pair, with Rosalia shaking his hand and responding, “Nice to meet you, encantada.” Jenna also shook Malcolm’s hand and smiled at the happy couple, moments before the show was about to begin.

anya taylor-joy introducing her husband to rosalia and jenna ortega in spanish - "ese es mi marido" pic.twitter.com/qhULkXSuox — best of anya taylor-joy (@anyafolders) September 26, 2023

Anya continues to prove that she is a proud Latina, showing her impeccable Spanish and her Argentinian accent. Fans of the three stars were thrilled after seeing their interaction at the runway show, while others were focused on the marriage confirmation.

“I cant believe this is how we confirm she’s indeed MARRIED oh my god also rosalia saying hi in two languages thats so cute,” one person wrote after the video went viral on Twitter, while someone else commented, ”Anya speaking spanish to Rosalia while introducing her HUSBAND and Jennifer Lawrence in the background and they all look so stunning.”