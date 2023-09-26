Christian Dior Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Front Row©GettyImages
CELEBRITY FASHION

Jenna Ortega and Rosalia are all smiles sitting together at Dior fashion show in Paris

Latinas took over the front row of the runway show, with Rosalia, Jenna, Anya Taylor Joy, and Rachel Zegler attending the exclusive event.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Jenna Ortega and Rosalia showed off their impeccable fashion style during their recent outing in Paris, attending the highly anticipated Dior runway show, as part of Paris Fashion Week. The Hollywood actress and the acclaimed singer were all smiles sitting front row together, sharing a casual conversation, and posing for photos.

Fans of the pair shared their excitement on social media after seeing the interaction between the two fan-favorite stars, with Rosalia wearing a black-and-white ensemble, and keeping it simple with a soft glam makeup look and a red lip, completing the look with statement rings and styling her hair slicked back.

Elizabeth Debicki, Rachel Zegler, Anya Taylor Joy, Jenna Ortega, Rosalia, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Meanwhile, Jenna wore a navy blazer and a long pleated skirt, paired with a sheer top underneath and gold jewelry. The actress wore her hair in an updo and was spotted chatting with other fellow stars, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Jennifer Lawrence, and Charlize Theron.

Latinas took over the front row of the runway show, with Rosalia, Jenna, Anya, and Rachel Zegler attending the exclusive event and sharing a sweet moment together. Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence was also seen talking to Rachel, who is known to be the new ‘Hunger Games’ star, and posed for a photo with Rosalia and Jenna.

It’s unclear if Jenna and Rosalia had previously met at a different event, however, they seemed to be very friendly and became fast friends at the show. “Talented girls in one frame,” one person wrote after photos of the event were shared online, while someone else commented, “Mothers convention,” adding, “Pura Latina!”

