Anya Taylor-Joy cuts off her long blonde hair in new trailer for ‘Furiosa’: WATCH

Anya Taylor-Joy looks unrecognizable in the post-apocalyptic world of George Miller’s ‘Furiosa.’ The Argentinian actress can be seen cutting off her hair in a new trailer for the highly anticipated film, where she worked closely with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.

The Hollywood star wears a robotic arm prosthetic, portraying the warrior princess, known as Imperator Furiosa, who was previously played by Charlize Theron in 2015. This is set to be the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ also starring Tom Hardy.

‘Furiosa’ follows the story of the Imperator, after being kidnapped from the refuge in the Green Place of Many Mother. Anya recently shared her thoughts about her film, as well as her experience filming the project in Australia.

“I’m incredibly, incredibly proud of it, and so proud of all of the people I got to work with, and just the amount of love and effort and work that went into it, I’m excited to see it,” she said to Indie Wire. “It’s the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something,” the actress explained.

“Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, ‘Furiosa’ was definitely right up my street,” she admitted. The cast finished filming in 2022, and Anya described it as ”life-changing“ at the time.”

“I just finished it, so it’s a bit: wow. Life-changing. Longest shoot I’ve ever done, for sure, but with the most unbelievable crew, and I mean, what a character. I had her. We had each other,” she said to Entertainment Weekly at the time.