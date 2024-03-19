Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play James Bond after ‘formal offer’ was made: Report

Fans of James Bond are eagerly awaiting a final decision. It seems the role of the iconic spy has finally been chosen, as new reports indicate that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play Agent 007, now that an offer has been put on the table.

As reported by The Sun, the actor has yet to respond to the offer. “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” a source reportedly told the publication.

Many actors had been rumored to audition for the role, with speculation surrounding the future of the franchise following the theatrical release of the last film in September 2021, and the departure of Daniel Craig as James Bond.

It was also reported that Taylor-Johnson would be signing the contract this week following the formal offer, with fans expecting an announcement at the end of the week. Craig played the beloved character for 15 years, and the next actor could be locked in for multiple installments after the new storyline begins.

“Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement,” the publication reported. The actor commented on the rumors back in 2023 during an interview with Esquire. “I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations of me,“ he said at the time.

“It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me,” he said, adding that he had to ” go by the beat of my own drum.” His response led many to believe that the offer was in the works, as he didn’t deny the rumors.