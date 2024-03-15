Chris Pratt and Luke Hemsworth share BTS look at ‘The Terminal List’ prequel

Chris Pratt is starring in “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” a series based on the succesful show “The Terminal List.” Pratt is starring in the series alongside Taylor Kitsch and Luke Hemsworth, with production kicking off over the past week.

The behind-the-scenes images were shared by Prime Video’s social media accounts, showing Pratt and Hemsworth talking. Another photo showed Kitsch in a sunny location while wearing some sunglasses and a hat.

“The Terminal List” premiered on 2022 and was renewed for a second season. The story follows Lietenant Commander Reece (Pratt) as he returns home and struggles with what he’s experienced while on duty. “This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.,” said Pratt following the news of the series’ renewal.

“Dark Wolf” is set five years before the events of the original series and is focused on Kitsch’s character, Ben Edwards. “And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spin-off series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative,” continued Pratt in a statement. “And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List.”

Chris Pratt’s upcoming projects

Chris Pratt is an incredibly busy guy. Aside from his work in the series “The Terminal List” and “Dark Wolf,” he’s got multiple films lined up over the coming years. He’s starring in “Mercy” alongside Rebecca Ferguson, in “The Electric State,” alongside Millie Bobby Brown, and in “Cowboy Ninja Viking,” with Priyanka Chopra.

Related Video: Lindsay Lohan Confirms 'Freaky Friday' Sequel With Jamie Lee Curtis Loading the player...