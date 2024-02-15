Best movies to watch with your kids this 2024

The year is just starting, making it the perfect occasion for you to plan for what’s to come. Watching movies is one of the best bonding activities you can participate in, from watching them with your significant other to using it as a perfect excuse for family night. Luckily, this year’s packed with family movie releases, from those that will be available on streamers, to those that’ll premiere in theaters.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the best movies coming out this year:

Orion and the Dark (Netflix)

Starring Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser, the film follows Orion, a boy afraid of the dark. Cue the embodiment of the dark giving him a visit and turning out to be a great friend.

The Tiger’s Apprentice (Paramount+)

“The Tiger’s Apprentice” follows a young boy who teams up with some misfits in order to fight evil. It stars Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Bowen Yang, and Sandra Oh.

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate (Peacock)

“Megamind” is getting a sequel, trailing the titular character as he pretends he’s evil in order to stop a greater evil.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (In theaters)

Starring Jack Black in one of his best roles ever, “Kung Fu Panda 4” follows Po as he trains a new warrior and faces a new enemy.

IF (In theaters)

Directed by John Krasinski, “IF,” follows a girl who can see imaginary friends, and goes on a quest to reconnect them with their kids.

The Garfield Movie (In theaters)

Starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, and more, “The Garfield Movie” follows Garfield’s reunion with his long lost father.

Inside Out 2 (In theaters)

“Inside Out 2” is back after a decade, continuing the story of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear as they face the arrival of new and more complex emotions.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (In theaters)

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” will be back by the end of the year, featuring the return of Jim Carrey.

Mufasa: The Liong King (In theaters)

Lastly, “Mufasa: The Lion King” is a new prequel story that focuses on the lives of young Simba and Mufasa. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film will star a voice cast led by Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner.

Related Video: 2024 Oscar Nominations Loading the player...