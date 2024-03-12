Anya Taylor-Joy promised her dad she would take him to the Oscars when she was 12

An invitation to the Oscars is a special moment for any actor’s career. Once they get an invitation, they have to decide who to take. One of the favorite plus ones people love to see is when the celebrities take their parents. On Sunday, Anya Taylor-Joy took her father, Dennis Taylor, with her for the first time at the prestigious awards, which is a promise she made to him when she was 12.





On Tuesday, The Menu star shared a gallery of photos and videos from the awards, writing in the caption, “A dreamy moment.” “At 12 I promised my dad that if I was ever invited to the Oscars, I would take him,” she wrote. “Filled with gratitude.”





The Amsterdam star was a presenter at the awards, joining her costar in the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Chris Hemsworth, to present the Academy Awards for Best Animated Short and Best Animated Feature. War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko and The Boy and the Heron won in their respective categories.



Taylor-Joy wore a Dior Haute Couture gown, a modern reimagining of Christian Dior’s famous Junon and Venus dresses, as a part of his autumn/winter 1949/50 collection.





Taylor-Joy is the daughter of Dennis, a former banker, and Jennifer Marina Joy, a psychologist. The 84-year-old is British-Argentinian and while he lives a relatively private lifestyle, has joined Taylor-Joy on the red carpet before.

On October 17, 2015, he proudly joined his daughter at the BFI London Film Festival Awards at Banqueting House in London, England. The next day, Anya’s film debut, The Witch, hit theaters in the United States.





Anya Taylor and her dad at the BFI London Film Festival 2015

