Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves stun in Versace at the Oscars

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves looked incredible at last night’s Academy Awards. The pair decided to wear Versace for the occasion, making for one of the most stunning couples of the evening.

McConaughey and Alves at the Oscars

Despite both wearing Versace, McConaughey and Alves had on very different and distinct outfits. The common thread in their look was its vintage appeal, with McConaughey wearing a brown three piece suit and Alves wearing a form fitting gown with gloves and bejeweled details.

McConaughey paired the ook with some red sunglassses and brown shoes, while Alves wore her hair loose and wavy and wore a jeweled silver necklace.

McConaughey and Alves at the Oscars

McConaughey’s appearance at the Oscars stage

Matthew McConaughey had one of the most important jobs of the evening. As a best lead actor winner, he was onstage to present the award to the nominees, a tradition that was reintroduced to the ceremony this year.

McConaughey took the stage alongside Ben Kingsley, Forest Whitaker, Nicolas Cage and Brendan Fraser, with all of them taking some time to introduce each nominee and highlight their work. McConaughey introduced Bradley Cooper, who was nominated for his work in the film “Maestro.” The two previously worked together in the romantic comedy “Failure to Launch,” and became close friends.

McConaughey won best actor in 2014 for his work in “Dallas Buyers Club.”