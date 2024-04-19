Matthew McConaughey’s romantic post sparks playful banter with Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey recently shared a picturesque moment on his Instagram account, capturing a romantic scene featuring himself and his wife, Camila Alves, enjoying a serene moment together in an infinity pool against a breathtaking sunset. However, it wasn’t just the stunning view that caught the attention of fans—it was the playful banter that ensued between the couple in the comments section.

The photo quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments and showed McConaughey and Alves sipping tequila. But Camila Alves‘ response in the comments section truly stole the show. With a hint of humor and a touch of sass, Alves jokingly clarified that she hadn’t approved McConaughey’s decision to share the photo with the world. “And to make this clear people…I did not approve @officiallymcconaughey posting this photo!” she quipped, adding a playful spin to the romantic gesture.

The lighthearted exchange between the couple didn’t stop there. Alves went on to share her thoughts on the tequila they were sipping, commenting that it was “damn good,” much to the amusement of their followers.

Fans of the couple couldn’t help but gush over the adorable interaction, with many expressing their admiration for the couple’s relationship and their ability to keep the romance alive after years of marriage.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are proud to live in Texas

Matthew and Camila met in Los Angeles and had their kids there, but decided to move to Texas. Alves and McConaughey starred in the cover of Southern Living, where they discussed their love for Texas. They also shed a light on the hilarious moment when the two decided they wanted to make the move. Alves shared that the family had to go to Texas for a family emergency, and after spending a couple of days there, McConaughey looked different. The two were driving when, out of nowhere, Alves asked him, “You want to move here, don’t you?” As they recounted the moment for the inteview, the two started laughing.

McConaughey grew up in Texas, so settling in was an easy for him. In the case of Alves, she grew up in Brazil. Still, the similarities between Texas and her hometown were surprising and she now feels like Texas is home. “We grew up saying ‘Yes, ma’am’ and ‘No, sir’ or—as I should say—‘Yes, ma’am’ and ‘Yes, sir,’ ” she said. “It takes me right back to how I was raised.”