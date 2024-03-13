2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside©GettyImages
Flavor Flav gifts Billie Eilish a custom Barbie clock necklace at Vanity Fair Oscar party

Two icons, two clocks

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Flavor Flav and Billie Eilish now have matching custom Barbie clock necklaces with their names on them. On Sunday, the famous rapper and reality star walked the Vanity Fair red carpet with a pink custom Barbie clock necklace with his name on it. But it wasn’t the only clock he had in his possession - once inside, he gifted Eilish, who took home an Oscar for best original song, with a matching clock.

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside©GettyImages

It was an epic moment, and the “What Was I Made For Singer,” looked stoked when she received the clock.

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside©GettyImages

In a video posted by Rock’N Stones, who made the clock, Eilish, who was holding her award, screamed with excitement when she saw the clock. She got her phone out and recorded the clock happily.

Flavor Flav and Billie Eilish’s friendship

Flavor Flav and Eilish seem to have become great friends. In December 2023 he shared a video hanging out with her at Variety Hit Makers brunch. Eilish could barely stand as she laughed with excitement, screaming, “Flavor Flav.” “I’m so proud of this girl right here,” Flav said proudly.



They came face to face again at the Billboard Golden Globes After Party in January, where they happily posed for photos while Eilish held her award for Best Original Song.

2024 Billboard Golden Globes After Party©GettyImages

Time will tell if the world is one day blessed with a collaboration between Flav and the singer.

