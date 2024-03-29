Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the new James Bond; Pierce Brosnan reacts

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, born in England on June 13, 1990, has carved a niche with his versatile performances and undeniable talent. Taylor-Johnson’s career trajectory has been fascinating, from portraying a teenage superhero to embodying historical figures and delving into psychological thrillers.

Taylor-Johnson’s journey into acting began at a young age, showcasing his talents in various films throughout his adolescence. His early roles in movies like “Shanghai Knights” (2003), “The Illusionist” (2006), and “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging” (2008) laid the groundwork for what would soon become a promising career in the industry.

However, his breakout performance as the iconic John Lennon in “Nowhere Boy” (2009) propelled Taylor-Johnson into the spotlight. The biopic, directed by his future wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, showcased his ability to embody complex characters with depth and authenticity.

Following this success, Taylor-Johnson demonstrated his range by taking on diverse roles in films such as the crime thriller “Savages” (2012), the period drama “Anna Karenina” (2012), and the monster blockbuster “Godzilla” (2014), where he proved his mettle as a leading man capable of anchoring big-budget productions.

In 2010, Taylor-Johnson gained widespread recognition for portraying the titular character in “Kick-Ass.” He reprised the role in the film’s highly anticipated sequel in 2013, further solidifying his status as a rising star in Hollywood.

In recent years, Taylor-Johnson has continued to showcase his talent in various roles, including the action-packed thrillers Tenet (2020) and Bullet Train(2022).

Beyond his on-screen accomplishments, Taylor-Johnson has also garnered attention as a potential candidate to portray the iconic character of James Bond. His demeanor, charisma, and acting have earned him praise from industry veterans, including former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, who has expressed his support for Taylor-Johnson taking on the role. “I think the man has the chops, talent, and charisma to play Bond, very much so,” Brosnan said of Taylor-Johnson. “One of the first movies we made, one of the earliest movies, was ‘The Greatest,’ Brosnan said. ”And he was the greatest in it.“

“So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow,” he added.