Nicole Kidman shares post of her first role as she celebrates her AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman will become the first Australian to receive the prestigious Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute. To commemorate the occasion, Kidman shared a sweet post featuring a clip of her first movie role.

The video was shared on her Instagram, and belongs to the film “Bush Christmas,” which marked her onscreen debut when she was 14 years old. The film came out in 1983, and it’s an Australian Christmas movie following a family that’s battling to prevent their farm foreclosing. The clip shows her with her trademark red hair, wearing some overalls and a button up shirt.

Kidman wrote an emotional caption, reminiscing on her lenghty and prolific career. “This 14 year old girl could have never predicted all the talented people she would get to work with and the many different characters she would get to play,” reads the post. “So excited to celebrate with so many friends and peers on Saturday with the American Film Institute.”

©GettyImages



Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards

Kidman has built an iconic career

Over the past three decades, Kidman has built an impressive career, working with some of the best filmmakers, actors, and creative people in the industry. Kidman has never been afraid to reinvent herself, always choosing parts that are edgy and that push the envelope in new and unexpected directions.

“Both a powerhouse performer, spellbinding movie star and accomplished producer, Nicole Kidman has captured the imaginations of audiences throughout her prolific career, delivering complex and versatile performances onscreen,” reads the statement from AFI.

Kidman has been nominated for five Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and much more. Some of her most notable work includes the TV show “Big Little Lies,” and the films “Moulin Rouge,” “The Others,” “Birth,” “The Hours,” and more.