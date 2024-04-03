Roselyn Sánchez’s romantic gesture from Eric Winter for her 51st birthday

Roselyn Sánchez recently celebrated a milestone as she turned 51 on April 2nd. She received many birthday wishes on social media, but none as special as the one from her husband, fellow actor Eric Winter. The couple, who celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary last November, are one of the most enduring couples in the industry, serving as an inspiration of long lasting love.

©@ebwinter



The couple has been married for 15 years

To congratulate the mother of his children, shared a gallery of photos on his Instagram, tagging Roselyn. The first image was of the “Traffik” star with bangs, a look she rocked nearly a decade ago. “Ahhh... remember when you had bangs?” he wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday to my strength, the mother of my babies, my ride or die! Keep shining! We love you #birthday #iloveyou #celebrationtime.” The couple shares Sebella and Dylan, which were also included in the post.



Roselyn felt special and loved, writing in the comments: “Thank you ‘Chu’ for celebrating me, loving me, and being by my side, my ride or die. I love you very much.” The “Rush Hour 2” star also took the opportunity to thank her friends and followers for the sweet comments on her special day. “Thank you for all the beautiful comments from all your friends, colleagues, and fans!! I’m going to smile all day with these lovely messages!! It means a lot to me,” she wrote.

In addition to her husband’s post, Roselyn also received a lovely birthday post from Lili Estefan, who shared a photo on her Instagram story together, writing “@roselynsanchez Love uuu.”