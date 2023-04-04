Roselyn Sanchez celebrates her 50th birthday with a spectacular party

One of the most well known Latinas in entertainment, Roselyn Sánchez is offically 50 years old. The beautiful actress from Puerto Rico has managed to find the perfect balance between her career and as a mother and wife. And since celebrating five decades of life is special, she pulled out all the stops, celebrating an incredible party with her loved ones.





©@roselyn_sanchez



The years have been wonderful for the actress

On April 3, a day after her birthday, Roselyn shared on Instagram a glimpse of her spectacular celebration, which took place over the weekend at a Los Angeles hotel. “A celebration I will never forget! What an awesome way to start my 50th birthday!!” she wrote.

The actress revealed that the person responsible for this party was her husband, producer Eric Winter, who is also the father of her children Sebella Rose and Dylan Gabriel. “I loved all of this. Thanks to my love and life partner @ebwinter for celebrating me in such a spectacular way..." Roselyn expressed.

©@ebwinter



The actress celebrated at a Los Angeles hotel

The Without a Trace star also thanked those in charge of making her look spectacular on her day. “Thank you @gustavo_arango for my dream dresses! I adore you...,” she wrote. “Thank you @paulanthonylove for my fabulous glamour! For always being...for your friendship! Thank you so much and more photos to come!” she added.



©@roselyn_sanchez



Como buena latina, se lució en la pista de baile

Roselyn wore two different dresses for the special occasion. The first of them was black, with shiny details. The other was a gold design with texture and lots of movement. And according to what the actress revealed in her post, this second outfit was perfect to take over the dance floor at her party.

congratulations from her husband

Among the congratulatory messages that Roselyn received on her birthday, was that of her husband. “Please join me in wishing my ❤️ @roselyn_sanchez a very happy 50th birthday! She is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside and celebrating her last night was amazing. I love you Chu you are like a good wine ... although you do not drink, ” Eric wrote on his own Instagram account.

The producer, whom Roselyn married in 2008, also shared some photos from the party, including one showing the impressive dance floor lit up with the number 50, and another of the cake.