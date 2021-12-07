Roselyn Sanchez to make history this New Year’s Eve!

Roselyn Sanchez, fresh off her Latin Grammys hosting gig, has been tapped to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022. The Puerto Rican actress will oversee the iconic show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown in Puerto Rico.

©Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest



Roselyn Sanchez will co-host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022’ in Puerto Rico

“I’m so proud to be co-hosting @RockinEve LIVE from Puerto Rico for the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown! 🎉🇵🇷,” Roselyn wrote on her Instagram.

The Fantasy Island actress’ husband Eric Winter sweetly reacted to the news, commenting on his wife’s post: “🔥🍾💪🏼❤️proud of you!”

San Juan native Daddy Yankee will also be in Puerto Rico headlining the celebration. The Reggaeton star is set to deliver a “spectacular hometown performance.” The NYE bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex.

©Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022



Daddy Yankee is set to give a spectacular hometown performance in Puerto Rico

While Roselyn rings in 2022 in Puerto Rico, 17-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest will be at the helm in New York’s Times Square with first-time co-host Liza Koshy. Ciara is also returning to co-host the program’s golden anniversary show from Los Angeles and Billy Porter from New Orleans.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 begins at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 31 on ABC