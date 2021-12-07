Roselyn Sanchez is making history this New Year’s Eve!
Roselyn Sanchez to make history this New Year’s Eve!

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022’ will air live starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Roselyn Sanchez, fresh off her Latin Grammys hosting gig, has been tapped to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022. The Puerto Rican actress will oversee the iconic show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown in Puerto Rico.

Roselyn Sanchez will co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest in Puerto Rico©Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Roselyn Sanchez will co-host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022’ in Puerto Rico

“I’m so proud to be co-hosting @RockinEve LIVE from Puerto Rico for the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown! 🎉🇵🇷,” Roselyn wrote on her Instagram.

The Fantasy Island actress’ husband Eric Winter sweetly reacted to the news, commenting on his wife’s post: “🔥🍾💪🏼❤️proud of you!”

San Juan native Daddy Yankee will also be in Puerto Rico headlining the celebration. The Reggaeton star is set to deliver a “spectacular hometown performance.” The NYE bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex.

Daddy Yankee is set to give a spectacular hometown performance in Puerto Rico during the historic celebration©Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022
Daddy Yankee is set to give a spectacular hometown performance in Puerto Rico

While Roselyn rings in 2022 in Puerto Rico, 17-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest will be at the helm in New York’s Times Square with first-time co-host Liza Koshy. Ciara is also returning to co-host the program’s golden anniversary show from Los Angeles and Billy Porter from New Orleans.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 begins at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 31 on ABC

