Lele Pons sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Anitta

Lele Pons took to Instagram to shower her dear friend, Anitta, with love and warm wishes on her birthday. In a heartfelt post adorned with celebratory emojis, Lele expressed her affection for Anitta, referring to her as one of her best friends in the world.

“ANITTA 🥳🎂❤️ !!! Happy birthday to one of my best friends in the world! A legend was born today! I’ve known you for 7 years already and every day is an adventure with you. I never met anyone who works as much as you do amiga! You are unstoppable and the queen of Brazil. Thank you for being so real always and a true friend. So proud of everything you have accomplished and can’t wait to see how you continue to break records! Love you forever and miss you already!” Lele Pons wrote on Instagram.

The timing of Lele’s heartfelt tribute coincides with a recent event that captured the attention of fans and media alike. Anitta and Peso Pluma stirred headlines with an onstage kiss during her Tecate Pa’l Norte concert performance. The gesture added an extra layer of joy to the birthday celebration, which included a surprise cake and a rendition of “Las Mañanitas.”

Why Peso Pluma and Anitta’s kiss made headlines?

Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma called it quits in February after the Mexican star was filmed holding hands with another woman in Las Vegas, Nevada. During a cover interview with Billboard Español, the Argentinean artist spoke about her healing process. “The truth is that I felt that everything was so public that I couldn’t have done it any other way. People already knew it, and it was uncontrollable,” Nicki said.

She added, “What has healed me the most these days are the people, my fans. I received many messages from women congratulating me on the message I sent,” referring to what she wrote on her social media.

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What is loved, is respected. What is respected, is cared for. When you are not cared for and when there is no respect… I will not stay there. I’m leaving,” she shared at the time.