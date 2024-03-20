Will Nicki Nicole release a song about Peso Pluma’s cheating scandal?

Nicki Nicole shared insight regarding her breakup from Peso Pluma and why she decided to vent on social media after the public split. During a cover interview with Billboard Español, the Argentinean artist spoke about her healing process. “The truth is that I felt that everything was so public that I couldn’t have done it any other way. People already knew it, and it was uncontrollable,” Nicki said.

She added, “What has healed me the most these days are the people, my fans. I received many messages from women congratulating me on the message I sent,” referring to what she wrote on her social media.

©GettyImages



The rapper and Peso Pluma called it quits in February after the Mexican star was filmed holding hands with another woman in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What is loved, is respected. What is respected, is cared for. When you are not cared for and when there is no respect… I will not stay there. I’m leaving,” she shared at the time.

According to Nicki, taking a break at the time of her heartbreak would be “unprofessional,” so she kept on pushing through challenging times. “I can’t stop everything. My team doesn’t deserve it. My fans don’t deserve it,” she added.

The rapper and Peso Pluma called it quits in February after the Mexican star was filmed holding hands with another woman in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Will Nicki Nicole follow Shakira’s steps?

Shakira’s heartbreak lesson was “las mujeres no lloran, las mujeres facturan,” which translates to “women don’t cry; women make money.” After this mantra went viral, people wondered if Nicki would release a song or album dissing Peso Pluma.

She told Billboard that she gets “a lot of inspiration” from “a lot of things that are happening to [her] personally” that she wants to incorporate into her music.