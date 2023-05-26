Peso Pluma has skyrocketed to fame in mere weeks, taking the music industry by storm with his exceptional talent. As a Mexican singer, rapper, and songwriter, Peso Pluma has captivated the attention of fellow artists and music enthusiasts across the globe.

To offer a glimpse into this rising star’s personal and professional life, we have curated a list of ten intriguing facts you may not have known about Peso Pluma.

His real name and upbringing

The birth name of Peso Pluma is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija. He was born on June 15, 1999, in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. His mother hails from Badiraguato, Sinaloa, while his father has Lebanese heritage.

His initial approach to music and songwriting

Kabande Laija was raised in Guadalajara. During his youth, he developed an immense passion for music and began playing the guitar at 15 after seeking inspiration from YouTube videos. He told Billboard how the art form became his therapy and expressing himself through it: “That’s where I’d write how I was feeling, then I realized some stuff would rhyme. I kept practicing and became better with time.”

His stage name

According to Peso Pluma, his stage name, translating directly to “featherweight,” comes from a conversation with former boxer Marco Antonio Barrera. The singer and his band asked the world champion to help give themselves a stage name.

The Super Bantamweight, Featherweight, and Super Featherweight recommended the name ”Peso Pluma” because it was the division in which the boxer obtained the scepter of the World Boxing Council and the World Boxing Organization in the 2000s.

Becoming a recording artist

Peso Pluma developed his craft by writing songs inspired by regional Mexican music. In 2020 he released his first studio album Ah y Qué? and in 2021, he launched his second project, Efectos Secundarios.

In 2022 his song “El Belicón,” featuring Raul Vega, sold 480,000 units and was certified 8× Platinum Latin certification by the RIAA. However, his 5× Platinum Latin-certified controversial duet “Siempre Pendientes” with Luis R Conriquez entered him in the Billboard Global 200.

His first massive hit

Peso Pluma’s collaboration with Natanael Cano, “AMG,” and “PRC” became massive hits in the Latin music community after their use on TikTok, both charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

He took advantage of the momentum and collaborated with Eslabon Armado, making history with “Ella Baila Sola.” The single is the first regional Mexican song to reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number five.

The ”Ella Baila Sola” commercial growth boosted his popularity worldwide, placing eight songs on the Hot 100 in the last week of April 2023. Peso Pluma is the Mexican act with the most Spanish-language entries in the US.

His distinct musical style

Peso Pluma’s musical style is dominated by corridos tumbados (corridos with elements of urban music, trap, and reggaeton). He is also considered a significant contributor to the revival of the regional Mexican genre. To date is the most streamed artist in Mexico.

Peso Pluma’s first time in Coachella

After releasing the song “Chanel” with Becky G, Peso Pluma joined the singer and actress onstage during her set in Coachella 2023 on 14 April. The surprise performance included their duet song and Pluma’s “PRC.”

©GettyImages



Peso Pluma (R) performs with Becky G at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California.

“It was really amazing seeing those people just screaming my name and when Becky invited me to the stage, I was so shocked because that was my first festival in the world in my career, and it was Coachella,” he said during a conversation with The Chart Show with Brooke Reese. “It wasn’t like little people, too few people. It was a lot of people and I was shocked.”

The first regional Mexican artist to perform on the late-night American program

Peso Pluma continued making history after appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of “Ella Baila Sola.”

He is the first regional Mexican artist to perform on a late-night American show.

First awards and nominations

In 2023, Peso Pluma was nominated for the first time to an award show. The Mexican star is competing for the Premios Tu Música Urbano in the categories Top Artist — Regional Mexican Urban and Remix of the Year with “La Bebé” (remix) (with Yng Lvcas).

Who he still hopes to work with one day

Peso Pluma is a huge fan of Drake. “Drake is a legend. Him and Bad Bunny, those are the two artists that I always hear that from my childhood to now, and I’ll always look up to them and just being great like them, and to be in the charts my name appearing with their names is just amazing,” he said on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese.