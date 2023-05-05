New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Emilia, Juanes, CNCO, and more

Happy Friday! It’s officially May, and it’s been a crazy week. From the Met Gala to Kevin Costner’s divorce, there has been no shortage of news. To get the weekend started we have a round-up of new songs released this week.

1. Juanes - Veneno

Juanes has been working on an album for around two years but for now he releases,”Veneno.” He told Apple Music, “ I was actually recording here in my home during the COVID time. So this song in particular is like my approach to funk, to Prince, that kind of feeling that I really love. But it’s just like a, let’s say, one flavor of the album because the album really has different colors. I am from Colombia, so I always mix elements from Caribbean percussion, Colombian percussion with electric guitar. “

2. Emilia, Ludmilla, Zecca - No_se_ve.mp3

Urban pop superstar EMilia and Brazilian Favela queen Ludmila team up for the sassy,“No_Se_Ve.mp3.” Produced by Zecca, it’s a unique blend of Brazilian funk and EDM.

3. CNCO - La Última Canción

CNCO is coming to an end, releasing their last project together, “La Ultima Cancion..” ““We were looking for something that represents the phase that we are currently living and our entire career. This song came to us, ‘La Última Canción’, and we loved it. We are very excited because it reflects our dedication to our fans throughout the years‘,” CNCO said in a press release.

4. Daymé Arocena - Para mover los pies

Afro Cuban soul star Dayme Arocena releases the first single to preview her first album in 4 years. “Para mover los pies,” is an ode to afro-latin music that will have you ready to dance.

5. Anuel AA, Dj Luian, Mambo Kingz - Mejor Que Yo

Gaining over 2.7 milliion views in 12 hours, Anuel AA’s new song dedicated to Karol G has people talking. The artist collaborated with Dj Luian, Mambo Kingz for the track titled, “ Mejor Que Yo.”

6. Chencho Corleone - Un Cigarrillo

Urban music star Chencho Corleone premieres his new single and music video “UN CIGARRILLO” which represents the first release of his next album. This album will mark a precedent in his career and will be the first in which the artist will present his musical proposal alone.

7. Chesca - Que Te Vaya Bien

Fresh off her live performance at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards, Chesca continues to show her star power with her latest single “Que Te Vaya Bien.” The Puerto Rican singer teamed up with Grammy award-winning producer Edgar Barrera, and Miami-based singer/songwriter Elena Rose.

8. Dalex- Amiga

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Dalex releases, “Amiga.” The artist fused urban rhythms, inspired by the origins of reggaeton in the early 2000s and references to legends of the genre.

9. Nonô - ATM feat. Baby Tate

Brazilian pop artist Nonô shares the music video for her single “ATM” featuring Baby Tate. Nonô shows off her flow, rapping and singing in Portuguese to Spanish to English,“ATM is about being a provider and sharing your material and non-material wealth with your loved ones. It represents what I’ve learned from my family, especially from the women, taking care of each other in every way we can,” Nonô said in a press release.

10. Peso Pluma, Eladio Carrion - 77

The Mexican Peso Pluma continues his take over in Latin music, this time teaming up with Puerto Rican star Eladrio Carrion for, “77.” Staying true to their sound, it’s catchy and easy listening.

11. C. Tangana - Estrecho / Alvarado

Spanish rapper C. Tangana drops “Estrecho / Alvarado.”

12. Shaquille O’Neal, Blackway, Koko - “King Talk”

Shaq surprises fans after a viral moment, dropping, “King Talk.” In collaboration with rising Ghanaian-American artist Blackway, O’Neal said he knew he had to get on the track when he hear the beat. “This is the type of record that gets me hyped like I’m walking out for game seven of the finals. The lyrics and vibe of this track was so perfect for the moment when LeBron James set the NBA scoring record and I knew I had to share it with the world,” he said.