Anitta teases upcoming bilingual record with a focus on Brazilian music

Anitta is already teasing her new record. The follow up to her smashing 2022 record “Versions of Me” is currently in development, and will feature songs performed in English and Spanish, while providing with listeners a snapshot of the musical landscape in Brazil.

Anitta talks signing with Republic, her new album, her #MetGala look and much more. https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1fpic.twitter.com/YwfyOU6ZIX — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023

Anitta teased the record while in conversation with Variety. She discussed some of the music that would be explored and the fact that she’d be working with Raepublic records, one of the biggest and most succesful music labels in the world. “I think Brazillian funk is opening its room right now and I want to show more about where this was born and it’s my culture, my community, my place, so I feel happy to have this in hands with Republic,” she said. She also let fans know that she’d have a couple of collaborations on the album that they would love.

When asked about dream collaborators, she mentioned a list of “powerful women” she would love to work with, including Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Doja Cat, and Dua Lipa.

Anitta also discussed her involvement with acting, sharing that she’s loved the experiences that she’s had. “I already accepted some…I’m learning, taking it easy and slow — no pressure,” she said. This year, the Netflix TV show “Elite” shared the news that Anitta would be joining its cast for the seventh season.

This past week, Anitta attended the Met Gala in a black gown with some white details, designed by Marc Jacobs. She wore her hair in a bun and accesorized the look with some tall and sparkly black heels.

