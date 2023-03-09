Anitta joins the new season of ‘Elite’

There’s a famous face entering Las Encinas school. On March 9th, Netflix confirmed that Anitta would be a part of the seventh season of “Elite,” joining the show for a new season packed with murder, sex, and drama.

Netflix shared the news through “Elite’s” official social media accounts, showing Anitta wearing a grey sweater and looking straight at the camera. “A girl from Rio you may already know… is about to make an entrance at Las Encinas,” reads the caption. Anitta reacted by adding a heart eyes emoji in the comments section. Some of her castmates also reacted with excitement to the news, including Valentina Zenere, Andre Lamoglia, and mor, who dropped emojis and spread the news over their social media accounts.

Anitta’s role in one of Netflix’s most-watched series is one of her latest achievements. Over the course of her career, Anitta has reached a number of incredible milestones, becoming the first Brazilian and Latin American artist to reach number one on Spotify’s global chart with a solo song. She’s also the first Brazilian to win an MTV VMA, and an American Music Award.

Last year might have been her most successful yet, earning a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. She also released her record “Versions of Me,” which featured collaborations with Saweetie, Cardi B, and more.

Netflix hasn’t released any information on Anitta’s role or involvement in the series. For a closer look, we’ll have to wait and see until a trailer is released.