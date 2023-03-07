Lele Pons’ bridesmaids had a twinning moment in Paris Hilton’s tracksuits

Lele Pons and Guaynaa said “I do” over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, March 4th. The couple had the support of their bridesmaids and groomsmen, who made sure their special day went smoothly. One of the special women Pons chose was the one and only Paris Hilton.



On Sunday, the businesswoman revealed that she supplied the bridesmaids with her iconic velour tracksuit for them to get ready in. “Nothing better than seeing all these beautiful girls twinning and #sliving in my iconic tracksuit collection while we got ready,” she wrote in the caption. The bridemaids were Anitta, Hannah Stocking,Kimberly Loaiza, Nicole Garcia, Isadora Figueroa and Isabela Grutman.

Anitta, left a sweet supportive comment writing, “So cuuuuuute.” The beautiful bride shared her adoration for the group of ladies adding, “the best bridesmaids.” Guaynaa showed his love for the DJ commenting “We love you Paris!”

Hilton was there when the Puerto Rican singer proposed on stage to Pons, and it’s clear the famous ladies have a special bond. The tracksuits look like her Sparkle That’s Hot set in Pearl Blush. According to her website, the hoodie sells for $79, while the pants go for $69.

Pons and Guaynaa were guests at Hilton’s wedding in November 2021 to Carter Reum, where Pons wore a sexy Moschino dress. The 26-year-old Venezuelan star told Youtuber Chente Ydrach, they had mutual friends and knew each other for years, but their friendship blossomed at Ultra Music Festival, in Miami.

“Getting to know her in a private way was very different, she’s brilliant,” the internet star said. They shared personal life experiences, which brought them close. “You trust her, she trusts you, and that’s it, you’re friends,” she added.

They’ve even collaborated, with Hilton inviting Pons on her cooking show, Cooking With Paris. Together they made a perfect meal for a “Designer Dinner Party,” which included GUCCI macaroni and cheese.