Adele makes bride’s dream come true at her Las Vegas show: WATCH

Adele has been having the time of her life at her Las Vegas residency, having some sweet interactions with her fans, and emotional moments while performing. This time the singer had one of the most Vegas moments, when she encountered a couple that had just gotten married.

The 34-year-old musician was walking around the audience while singing ‘When We Were Young’ and noticed there was a bride watching the show. “Did you just get married?” Adele can be seen asking in a viral video, “You got married today? Congratulations!” she says.

Adele was definitely thrilled to witness the romantic moment between the pair, as she went on to autograph the bride’s dress, when she saw that the groom had pulled out a marker. The bride took to Instagram to share the incredible moment, revealing that her dream of having the singer at her wedding had finally come true.

“Weekends with Adele,” Gaby wrote, “My world is made - found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us.”

The groom also shared his excitement. “This was my most major fan girl moment lol,“ Evan wrote, adding an image of Adele and asking her to “please excuse my clammy hands,” as he seemed to be nervous at the moment of the encounter.

Adele shared a photo of the moment she saw the married couple, holding the bride’s hand. “Weekend 14,” she wrote.