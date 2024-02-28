Adele postpones Las Vegas residency for this reason

Adele is pausing her Las Vegas residency. She made the announcement on social media and revealed the dates that would be affected, which include the entire month of March. Her Las Vegas residency has been a huge hit and still has 20 shows left.

©GettyImages



Adele at the Grammys

Adele shared the news on her Instagram, where she revealed that she was sick and hadn’t had a chance to recover due to her intense work schedule. “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” reads her post, which was shared on Tuesday. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break,” she explained. She revealed that due to her schedule, she “hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed.”

“And so on Doctor’s orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weeekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent information asap. The postponed dates are: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, & 30 March.”

In the caption, she wrote, “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience.”

Adele addressed her health onstage

Before making her annoucement on social media, Adele had shared to audience members of her most recent show that she wasn’t in her best form. "In the middle of last night — I'm sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit — your girl was tired. I didn't sleep very well... and Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can't hit my headnotes properly. I didn't sleep very well and my chest is on fire..." reported the Daily Mail.

"Straight after this show I am going on voice rest," she said. "Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is?"

Related Video: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Benny Blanco Romance Loading the player...