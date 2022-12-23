"Weekends with Adele" Residency Opens At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace©GettyImages
Showstopper for sure!

Adele’s wardrobe for her Vegas residency is worth a fortune

The 34-year-old Grammy Award-winning star has worn the most luxurious brands —most custom-made

Adele’s wardrobe for her Vegas residency is a showstopper for sure! Between jewelry and couture dresses, the closet for her 19 weekends at Caesars Palace Colosseum is worth a fortune.

The 34-year-old Grammy Award-winning star has worn the most luxurious brands, most custom-made, including Schiaparelli, Maison Valentino, Givenchy, and Nina Ricci.

Adele’s opening-night look, a silk velvet column gown with a bateau neckline and a drop waist sash with a gold buckle and pavé crystals, designed especially for her by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

According to Adele’s fashion stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, Pierpaolo Piccioli created the Valentino dress she wore. “Even when she does something new or modern, it feels like the same Adele you first fell in love with. That’s the look we’re going for,” Mizrahi told The Wall Street Journal. “We realized that it was more authentic to her to stay in one look, which she’ll wear for one weekend, then they’ll be archived.”

Adele reportedly requested Jamie to put together “a Formula 1 pit stop, but with couture and diamonds.” This means pulling out black haute couture gowns with jaw-dropping jewelry pieces.

Enjoy her music live

Tickets are still available for “Weekends with Adele” which began November 18, 2022 and will run until March 25, 2023, with concerts taking place on Fridays and Saturdays.


