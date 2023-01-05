Adele reveals how ‘bad sciatica’ is taking the best of her

Sciatica pain is no joke, and those who have experienced it know how hard it is to move around. Adele is the most recent celeb opening up about a health struggle and how uncomfortable it is to perform in her Las Vegas residency when you have pain running through your lower back, hips, and buttocks and down each leg.

After fans expressed concern about the singer having difficulty walking across the stage during her New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas, Adele revealed she is dealing with chronic back pain. “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica,” the star revealed.

What is sciatica?

According to Cleveland Clinic, “sciatica pain is caused by an irritation, inflammation, pinching or compression of a nerve in the lower back.”

“The most common cause is a herniated or slipped disk that causes pressure on the nerve root. Most people with sciatica get better on their own with time and self-care treatments.”

But can Adele recover?

In 2021, she revealed to The Face she slipped a disc when she was 15 and then hurt her back again in January 2021. “I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really,” Adele shared. “It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture.”

What does sciatica pain feel like?

People describe sciatica pain as “sharp, shooting, or jolts of pain.” Others describe this pain as “burning,” “electric,” or “stabbing.”

According to Cleveland Clinic, the pain may be constant or come and go, and it may feel worse if you sit or stand for long periods.

How can Adele and anyone with sciatica treat it?