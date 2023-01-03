Health update: Jeremy Renner recovering after second surgery for ‘extensive’ injuries

Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries following a snow plowing accident over the weekend. A representative for the Hollywood star revealed that he was near his home on New Year’s Eve and was clearing driveways before the accident took place.

The ‘Hawkeye’ actor was celebrating the holidays with his family at his home in Nevada. Following the gathering, he started moving snow from his driveway, as his guests were about to leave. The Reno area received around 6-12 inches of snow at the time of the incident, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

It was reported that Renner suffered traumatic orthopedic injuries resulting in “blunt chest trauma.” His representative also shared that he “returned from surgery” and is recovering “in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“

The actor’s family showed his appreciation for his fans, after Renner went viral on social media following news of the accident. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.”

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” the statement reads. Friends of the actor also shared their concern, including his co-star Mark Ruffalo. “Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo wrote, adding, “Please send healing goodness his way.”