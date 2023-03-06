After months of anticipation, Lele Pons and Guaynaa finally tied the knot on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, in an intimate and unforgettable ceremony at the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden in Miami, Florida. The couple, who have been dating for over two years (engaged in July), exchanged vows in front of their closest family and friends and many celebrities in attendance. It was a beautiful moment as the couple declared their love and said their “I dos”.

Camila Cabello, Steve Aoki, Juanpa Zurita, Natalia Jiménez, Chayanne, Becky G, Nati Natasha, Diplo, Winnie Harlow, Aitana, Anwar, Montana Tucker, Julissa Prado, Kunno, Calle y Poche, Johann Vera, Dome Lipa, Greeicy and James Charles, were some of the guests present with the couple on their special day.