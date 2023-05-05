Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: JLo, Cardi B, Becky G, and more

Happy Friday! From the Met Gala to celebrity divorces, it’s been a wild week for celebrity news. Your favorite stars have been sharing behind-the-scenes looks of their outfits, shaving their eyebrows, and making funny videos, on TikTok. Get the weekend started unwinding with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Lele Pons

Lele Pons meets her idol, Daddy Yankee.

2. Cardi B

Cardi B cooks a viral dish for her family.

@iamcardib Soooo i did the viral spicybowl for my baby 🌶️HOPE YALL TRY IT!! ♬ original sound - Cardi B

3. Becky G

Becky G is over any negative people in her life.

4. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba shares a day in her life in NYC

5. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson celebrates his birthday with grace.

@therock Celebrated my birthday 🎂 with smooth style. And elegant grace. And lots of laughs. After all my kick ass years on this beautiful earth, I can declare with 💯 certainty that life is much sweeter when youre not an asshole 😂🙋🏽‍♂️ Thank you guys for the birthday love 🌎❤️ Luv u guys back ~ dj 🥃 ♬ original sound - The Rock

6. Lizzo

Lizzo shaves her eyebrows for the Met Gala.



7. Jennifer Lopez

JLo makes a fun video with her The Mother costar Lucy Paez.

8. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares how brutal it was to get into her Met Gala after party dress, which she never made it to.

9. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton revels in her first Met Gala.

10. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas shares a clip ahead of the Met with his beautiful wife Priyanka Chopra.