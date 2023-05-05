Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: JLo, Cardi B, Becky G, and more

Happy Friday! From the Met Gala to celebrity divorces, it’s been a wild week for celebrity news. Your favorite stars have been sharing behind-the-scenes looks of their outfits, shaving their eyebrows, and making funny videos, on TikTok. Get the weekend started unwinding with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Lele Pons
Lele Pons meets her idol, Daddy Yankee.
@lelepons Imagine meeting your idol / imagina conocer a tu idolo 😍😱 @daddyyankee ♬ De Party En Party - Lele Pons & Guaynaa
2. Cardi B
Cardi B cooks a viral dish for her family.
@iamcardib
Soooo i did the viral spicybowl for my baby 🌶️HOPE YALL TRY IT!!♬ original sound - Cardi B
3. Becky G
Becky G is over any negative people in her life.
@iambeckyg
No negativo ppl en tu life ok?♬ sonido original - I’m not a babe 😡
4. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba shares a day in her life in NYC
@jessicaalba 24 hours in #NYC with my girl @lizzymathis 👯♀️💞 We officially announced we’re coming back for season 2 of @Honest Renovations on @Roku ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
5. The Rock
Dwayne Johnson celebrates his birthday with grace.
@therock
Celebrated my birthday 🎂 with smooth style. And elegant grace. And lots of laughs. After all my kick ass years on this beautiful earth, I can declare with 💯 certainty that life is much sweeter when youre not an asshole 😂🙋🏽♂️ Thank you guys for the birthday love 🌎❤️ Luv u guys back ~ dj 🥃♬ original sound - The Rock
6. Lizzo
Lizzo shaves her eyebrows for the Met Gala.
@lizzo I shaved my brows. Jump scare ending #shavedbrows♬ original sound - lizzo
7. Jennifer Lopez
JLo makes a fun video with her The Mother costar Lucy Paez.
@jlo I am #TheMother @lucypaezofficial ♬ Mother - Meghan Trainor
8. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shares how brutal it was to get into her Met Gala after party dress, which she never made it to.
@kyliejenner
HAIDER ACKERMANN X JPG 🖤♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
9. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton revels in her first Met Gala.
@parishilton There's no denying–that's hot. 🔥 💕 Thank you #MarcJacobs♬ Luxurious Ayesha Erotica remix - Clouds.s0fttsounds💋‼️
10. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas shares a clip ahead of the Met with his beautiful wife Priyanka Chopra.
@nickjonas Met Monday. #metgala#priyankachopra#vogue @dojacat @voguemagazine ♬ original sound - Cody