The coronation of King Charles III will be the first to include the crowning of a Queen Consort since 1937. Camilla, who married Prince William and Prince Harry’s father in 2005, will be crowned alongside her husband at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023—less than a year after the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Following Charles’ accession to the throne in 2022, the King spoke of his “darling wife” in his first address as monarch. “In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort,” he said. “I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

Before the coronation of Their Majesties, here are over 10 fun and surprising facts about Queen Camilla: