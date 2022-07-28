The Duchess of Cornwall shares what’s ‘lovely’ about being a grandmother

The Duchess of Cornwall loves being a grandmother. According to the Express, Camilla told Dame Esther Rantzen in an interview for BBC Morning Live that being a grandmother is “the best thing in the world!”

The Duchess of Cornwall has five grandchildren and five stepgrandchildren

“What’s so lovely about being a grandmother is they teach you things and, hopefully, they learn a few things from us,” Camilla, 75, shared.

The Duchess, who launched her Reading Room Instagram account last year, revealed that her grandkids have taught her how to use social media. ﻿“Especially in this generation of social media, which I’m not very good at, my grandchildren are very good at teaching me how to do it,” she said.

Camilla has five grandchildren and five stepgrandchildren. The Duchess’ son Tom Parker Bowles is a father to Lola and Freddy, while her daughter Lola Parker Bowles has three kids, Eliza, Louis and Gus. Camilla is also a stepgrandmother to Prince Charles’ grandchildren: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

According to British Vogue, Camilla loves texting with her grandchildren. “It’s very nice getting a text,” she said in an interview for the magazine’s July 2022 issue. Camilla also opened up to British Vogue about spoiling her grandkids. “You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have,” she shared. “One’s at a school very near my house, so when I am in Wiltshire and her parents are away, I can nip over and pick her up and take her home. The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it’s rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff.”