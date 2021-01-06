British royal family member launches new Instagram account

A member of Queen Elizabeth’s family has launched a new Instagram account for “book lovers.” Clarence House introduced the Duchess of Cornwall’s reading platform called The Reading Room (@duchessofcornwallsreadingroom) on Jan. 1. “Following the success of The Duchess’s book lists published in 2020, Her Royal Highness has created a brand-new reading platform,” Prince Charles and Camilla’s official account wrote alongside a video of the Duchess speaking with author Charlie Mackesy about his book, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.

“The channel will offer new seasons of book recommendations, as well as providing exclusive insight from the authors themselves, in a community space for book lovers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds,” Clarence House added. The Reading Room’s “Winter Season” will be revealed on Jan. 15.

Prince Charles’ wife is passionate about reading and “promotes its importance through some of her patronages.” The Duchess is patron of a number of literacy charities, including Coram Beanstalk, the National Literacy Trust, the BookTrust and First Story.

Last April, Camilla curated a reading list for individuals who were isolating at home amid the pandemic. Her picks included The Simon Serrailler Series by Susan Hill, A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens and A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles.

Her Royal Highness has curated a reading list to provide some inspiration for those isolating at home over the Easter weekend. 📖 pic.twitter.com/NQ3WDcY6jw — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 11, 2020

Literacy is listed under Camilla’s charitable work and interests on the royal family’s website. The Duchess is described as “an enthusiastic reader,” who “works to promote the benefits of reading both to children and adults. She often reads aloud to children, and has engaged with adult readers aiming to improve their reading skills.”