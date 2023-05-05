What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - May 5

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

“Queen Charlotte” is a spinoff of the incredibly successful “Bridgerton.” The series follows two timelines, following the titular Queen. The past follows her as she enters an arranged marriage with King George, and the present, which continues the timeline fans of the universe have already explored.

A Man Call Otto (Netflix)

Starring Tom Hanks and Mariana Trevino, “A Man Called Otto” follows a grumpy widower who experiences a boost in life as he meets Marisol, his pregnant neighbor.

The Other Two (HBO Max)

“The Other Two” is premiering its third season, reuniting Cary and Brooke, two siblings overshadowed by their Justin Bieber-like younger brother.

Star Wars: Visions (Disney+)

The second season of “Star Wars: Visions” is now available to stream on Disney+. The animated series tasks various animation studios from all over the world to make their own Star Wars shorts, resulting in some of the most creative and offbeat Star Wars stories ever made.

Freaks & Geeks (Prime Video)

If looking for an easy, hilarious and heartwarming watch filled with some of the most recognizable faces in the industry, “Freaks & Geeks” is your answer. The series stars Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, James Franco and more as ‘80s high school students.

Tudors (Prime Video)

If you’re in the mood for more royals content, you can’t go wrong with “The Tudors.” The salacious and sexy TV series stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Henry VIII, as the series adapts The Tudors rupture from the catholic church and Henry’s various wives, played by Natalie Dormer, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and more.

A Walk to Remember (Hulu)

Lastly, “A Walk to Remember” is available to stream on Hulu. The teenage tearjerker stars Mandy Moore and Shane West and captured the minds of Millennial tweens all over the world upon its release.