What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - April 20

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Diplomat (Netflix)

I’ve seen or heard surprisingly little about Keri Russell’s new TV show, which marks her return to the small screen.. “The Diplomat” has been met with great reviews since its release and an unsurprising acclaim for Russell, one of the world’s best actors. The series follows Kate Wyler, a U.S. diplomat who’s suddenly tasked with a high stakes job.

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

The third season of “Indian Matchmaking” is now streaming on Netflix. The series follows Sima Taparia, one of India’s leading matchmakers, as she matches singles with their perfect match.

Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

The second season of “Somebody Somewhere” is now streaming on HBO Max. The series follows Sam (Bridget Everett) a woman reckoning with the death of her sister and a midlife crisis.

Saint X (Hulu)

Starring Alycia Debnam-Carey and West Duchovny, “Saint X” follows two timelines impacting the same family. The past follows Alison, who dies mysteriously in an island, while the present follows Emily, her sister who’s been traumatized by her death.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+)

If looking for something that keeps children happy over the weekend, Disney is premiering another Star Wars installement. “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” is a new series made up of animated shorts telling various stories of young Jedi students.

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

Judy Blume is one of the most beloved writers in the world and is experiencing a resurgence thanks to the release of “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” based on her novel. “Judy Blume Forever” is a documentary explores her writing and her impact, featuring writers that have been inspired by her work.

The 355 (Peacock)

Lastly, “The 355” is now available to stream on Peacock. The film follows a group of agents from all over the world (Played by Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, and more) as they band together to save the world.