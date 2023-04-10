What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - April 10

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Chupa (Netflix)

Despite its unfortunate name, “Chupa” has a lot of things going for it. It’s directed by Jonas Cuaron and it’s a tribute to kids‘ movies of the ‘80s, in the vein of “E.T.” and “The Goonies.” These films were entertaining, at times silly, and emotionally resonant, qualities that are much needed in kids’ entertainment today.

Beef (Netflix)

Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, “Beef” follows two strangers that get involved in a road rage incident, prompting their lives to spiral out of control.

Clone High (HBO Max)

“Clone High” is being rebooted in HBO Max. The critically acclaimed series first aired on MTV in 2002 and was an animated parody of teen shows of the era, following a group of clones of famous figures like Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, and more. It was created by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who went on to make films like the Lego movies, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.”

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Starring the great Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things” is a mini-series that follows Clare, a woman who unexpectedly ends up writing an advice column called “Dear Sugar.” The opportunity allows her to reminisce about her life, the opportunities that she’s missed, and her relationship with her mother.

Titans (HBO Max)

The DC Universe may be falling apart, but “Titans” is back for another season. The series is a gritty take on the “Teen Titans” series, following young superheroes as they take on various forces of evil.

Mystic Pizza (HBO Max)

If in the mood for a throwback and some Julia Roberts before she became Julia Roberts, “Mystic Pizza” is a great pick. The film follows four waitresses and high school seniors in a small town.

The OG Spider-Man trilogy (Netflix)

Lastly, the original Spider-Man trilogy is available to stream on Netflix. Starring Tobey McGuire and Kirsten Dunst, the trilogy explores Peter Parker’s relationship to being Spider-Man and the sacrifices he makes in order to save New York, over and over again.