New Music Friday: Willow Smith, Kendrick Lamar, NK, Kany García, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have a roundup of fresh tunes released this week from a variety of genres, A-List stars, and upcoming artists. Get your playlist ready, and your weekend started.

1. Kany García, Eden Muñoz - Llorar Por Ella

Kany García releases her long awaited album “GARCÍA.” The talented Puerto Rican singer-songwriter takes fans on an emotional journey, exploring themes of self-valuation and overcoming adversity. “The truth is, I think it is an album that can be heard from top to bottom and it is very strange that such diverse rhythms, that guests so different from each other, can coexist in the same space and not feel strange,” she told HOLA. On the album includes a collaboration with Mexican singer Eden Muñoz.

2. Willow Smith - home ft. Jon Batiste

Willow Smith releases her long awaited album “empathogen.” The 12 track album strays away from her rock roots, and is a testimony to her genre bending, technical mastery and musical versatility. The multi instrumentalist has been sharing behind the scenes clips of what went into make the album. “I’m settling into more of who I am. And that doesn’t mean that screaming and shredding on the guitar is not who I am because it is, but I’m going a little bit deeper. It’s about being a well-rounded musician more than anything for me and not being pigeonholed into any specific genre,” she told Allure.

3. Delilah - Entre La Maleza

Sixteen year-old ‘música Mexicana’ artist, Delilah Cabrera is making her way into the music scene as a young age. This week she dropped her latest single on Natanael Cano’s YouTube page, “Entre la Maleza.” It’s the third preview from the Mexican American singer-songwriter’s upcoming debut album. With the lyrics she encourages people to be vulnerable with their emotions and not hide or suppress their sadness.

4. Danny Ocean - Si no no

Danny Ocean, the first Latin solo artist to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify with this track, “Me Rehúso” releases his long awaited album “Reflexa.” “Reflexa is the pop of the future. The mirror is the only one that can measure us, the only one that can judge us, and the only one that can tell us things as they are. The reflection of oneself in the mirror is why Reflexa comes,” he said in a press release. On the 12 track album is “Si no no” which comes with an official music video.

5. NK X Atomic Otro Way - MOLOKO

Ukrainian singer and actress NK comes together with Colombian reggaeton and Latin trap singer Atomic Otro Way for “MOLOKO.” “I have always wanted to surprise people, create something unusual, and experiment with genres in my music. That’s why my songs are always very diverse, making them interesting for listeners in different parts of the world. Just a few months ago, I had an incredibly sensitive release about important feelings ‘Con Amor Se Cura’ in a duet with Descemer Bueno, and today I present a crazy and super creative song ‘MOLOKO’” NK said in a statement.

6. Kendrick Lamar - euphoria

Kendrick Lamar proves he is one of the greatest rappers of our time with a 6 minute diss track aimed at Drake. “euphoria” is trending #1 on YouTube and has been hailed as one of the best responses in a rap beef. “Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one/ Let your core audience stomach that/ Didn’t tell ’em where you get your abs from,” he sings on the track.

7. Eladio Carrión - Heavyweight

Eladio Carrión surprised fans dropping a 5-track EP, “Porque Puedo” (Because I Can). “With ‘Sol María’ being a more commercial album, I felt I owed my fans some Trap. As I was home spending time with my family I started to work on music. It all turned into ‘Porque Puedo, ‘ and I thought what perfect timing to give this to my true fans as they get ready to see me at El Choli” Carrión said in a press release.

8. La MiO - Echa Pa’lla

Madelin Miosoti Alvarado Burgos, aka La MiO, is a multifaceted artist. The cultural manager, theater actress, teacher, dancer, rapper, composer, percussionist, and musician has made her name known in Puerto Rico, and she’s ready for the world to hear her new music. “’Echa Pa’lla’ is the first single from my upcoming new project, and it’s a testimony of the creative journey of this new stage. The beginning of the song arose from an intense energy found while collaborating on a project, a vibe that I often perceive, the intuition of a person. Playfully, I express in the song, “oh, echa pa’llá, be careful because I’m a witch,” she told HOLA! in a statement.

9. Dalex - Bayside

Urban artist Dalex follows the success of his EP “Reggaeton Sex,” with “Bayside.” It comes after he took the stage with “The Academy” Dalex, Dimelo Flow, Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavárez, and SECH at the 2024 Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas.



10. Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed (feat. J Balvin)

In a surprising collaboration, Imagine Dragons and J. Balvin team up for “Eyes Closed.” It comes with a moody music video featuring J Balvin in some wild contacts.