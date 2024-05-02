Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman fall in love in the rom-com ‘The Family Affair’

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman are playing a couple onscreen. The pair, who’ve previously worked together in the film “The Paperboy,” are reuniting for “A Family Affair,” a romantic comedy.

©GettyImages



Efron and Kidman at the premiere of “The Paperboy”

“A Family Affair” stars Joey King, a woman who walks into her mom (Kidman) and her boss (Efron) hooking up. In an exclusive first look, Efron and King discussed the film with PEOPLE. They also opened up about working with Kidman, who recently became the first Australian actor to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute.

“I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she as an actress,” said Efron, who worked with Kidman a decade ago in the film “Paperboy,” where they also played each other’s love interestes. “She is equally kind, caring, and wonderful to spend time with,” he said.

In the case of King, she was honored to get to play Kidman’s daughter. “It’s truly one of those moments where you have to remind yourself that it’s actually your life and you’re getting to work with this person, and somehow they’re even more wonderful than you could imagine,” she said.

©Netflix



Kidman, King and Efron in “A Family Affair”

More details about “The Family Affair”

“A Family Affair” follows King, who plays the assistant of a succesful movie star (Efron). Things get awkward when he meets and falls in love with her mom, triggering all manner of changes for the family and her work.

The film premieres on Netflix this June 28. The film co-stars Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates, and is directed by Richard LaGravenese, who previously directed the rom-com “P.S. I Love You.”