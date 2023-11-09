Zac Efron discusses Matthew Perry mentorship and possibly playing him in a biopic

Zac Efron is mourning the death of his friend, Matthew Perry. While attending the premiere of his new film “The Iron Claw,” Efron addressed the loss of Perry and how he’d love to play him in a biopic if it ever where to be made.

©GettyImages



Efron at the premiere of “The Iron Claw”

Efron and Perry previously played the same character in the film “17 Again.” At the time, Perry said that if there were to make a movie about him, he’d love for Efron to play the role. "I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him," said Efron to PEOPLE. "We'll see. I'd be honored to do it."

Efron also discussed the devastating loss of Perry and his skills, and shared some good memories that he had with him while making a movie together. "He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together," he said. “I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I’ve learned so much from him, from his whole life.”

©GettyImages



Efron and Perry alongside their “17 Again” co-stars.

Matthew Perry’s death has deeply affected his friends and loved ones

Matthew Perry unexpectedly died last month, rattling the entertainment world and the people that had been in touch with his work. His “Friends” co-stars, Matt LeBlanc,Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, shared a joint statement: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

They also attended Perry’s funeral in Los Angeles.