Zac Efron tributes Matthew Perry as he’s awarded with Hollywood star

Zac Efron was awarded with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. After he was introduced by his co-star Jeremy Allen White, Efron gave a speech where he called out some of the most important figures in his career, including the late actor Matthew Perry.

©GettyImages



Michelle Tratchenberg, Zac Efron, Leslie Mann, and Matthew Perry at the premiere of “17 Again”

Efron and Perry starred in the film “17 Again,” with both playing the same character at different points in his life. Efron said that Perry was "so kind and generous with me" and that making the film was “so much fun and really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career."

"And for that, thank you so much, Matthew," he added. "Thinking about you a lot today.”

Efron recently starred in the film “The Iron Claw,” a performance that has been met with rave reviews from critics. At the premiere of the film, Efron briefly discussed Perry and how much his death had affected him. "He was a mentor to me," said Efron in an interview with PEOPLE. “I looked up to him. I learned comedic timing from that guy. When we were filming “17 Again,” it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I’ve learned so much from him, from his whole life.”

©GettyImages



Efron as he gave his speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Zac Efron sent a sweet shout out to his High School Musical fans

Over the course of his speech, Efron reminisced about his career, including his years making “High School Musical.” While greeting the public he said, “Go Wildcats!” his catchphrase in the film. Later, he namechecked Kenny Ortega and Bill Borden, the director and producer of the films.

“You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical,” he said. “For that, I’m just eternally grateful. I still think about it every day — I sing the songs in the shower.”