Paris and Prince Jackson tribute their uncle Tito in moving posts

Paris and Prince Jackson are mourning the loss of their uncle, Tito Jackson. His death was confirmed earlier this week by his sons. He was 70 years old.

Prince and Paris appeared to have positive relationships with their uncle, with both siblings sharing sweet tributes of him. Prince shared various posts on social media, including some reels on his Instagram stories that highlighted Tito's skills as a musician. He also shared a post on his feed that showed him alongside some of his family members, including Tito. "Love you forever Poppa T," Prince captioned the post.

The post was met with comments from various of his family members. "He always spoke so highly about you Prince and was so proud of the man you have become and your love for family. Thank you for being such a great nephew to him," wrote TJ Jackson, one of Tito's sons.

Paris Jackson shared a tribute on her Instagram stories, showing an old photo of Michael Jackson and his siblings. Tito is seen in the foreground of the image, wearing a colorful orange jacket with his name sowed on it, and a black hat. "rest in transition uncle tito," wrote Paris, adding a heart emoji.

© Paris Jackson Paris Jackson's Instagram post

More details about Tito Jackson

Tito's death was confirmed earlier this week by his sons, TJ, Taj, and Taryll. "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," they wrote in a joint statement. They are also musicians, forming the band 3T.

Tito was a part of the Jackson 5, the historic '70s band made up of brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael. While Tito did sing, he was mostly known for playing the guitar and providing background vocals. He's survived by his sons, his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Jackie, his sisters Janet, Rebbie and Latoya, and his mother Katherine.