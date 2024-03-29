Prince Jackson and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang are ‘settled’ and interested in leading a private life

Prince Jackson prefers to steer clear of the spotlight. The son of Michael Jackson and brother to Paris Jackson lives in Los Angeles, although he’s rarely seen at some of the cities most popular and celebrity packed locations. A new report claims he’s interested in keeping his life private, including his relationship with Molly Schirmang.

©GettyImages



Prince Jackson leads a private life

Jackson and Schirmang have been dating for years, first meeting in college. “Prince likes to do his thing with his friends. He loves to ride his motorbikes, hang with friends at their mansions in Calabasas and remains pals with many of his old bodyguards, who looked after him when he was growing up,” said a source to The Daily Mail.

When discussing Jackson’s relationship to Schirmang, the source said, “They seemed very settled and under the radar. They don't pursue that desire to go to Hollywood events or hang with A-listers really. They like their friend circle, hanging with friends and dates in The Valley.”

Despite their closeness, the source said that there are no known plans for a wedding or an engagement any time soon. “Prince keeps his love life to himself,” they said.

Jackson and Schirmang show support to ‘MJ: The Musical’

In January of this year, Jackson and Schirmang stopped by The Hollywood Pantages theater in Los Angeles to support “MJ: The Musical,” the stage play based on the life of Michael Jackson. Photos captured show the two meeting some of the cast members and smiling for various photos.

“Loved jammin‘ with Prince Jackson & his girlfriend, Molly Schirmang! Thanks for stoppin’ by the Pantages,” read the caption.